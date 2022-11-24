Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Martin Lewis explains how energy price cap will affect customers

Money Saving Expert says the changes are ‘mostly irrelevant’ for bill payers. Here’s why

Matt Mathers
Thursday 24 November 2022 09:48
Comments
<p>Martin Lewis said January’s changes are ‘mostly irrelevant’ </p>

Martin Lewis said January’s changes are ‘mostly irrelevant’

(PA)

Ofgem announced on Thursday morning that the price cap will rise to £4,279 from 1 January.

The energy regulator reviews the price cap quarterly and is due to give its next update in March.

Martin Lewis, founder of the Money Saving Expert website, said January’s changes were “mostly irrelevant” because household bills have been “dictated by the energy price guarantee”.

The energy price guarantee, announced by Rishi Sunak earlier this year, came into effect in October and will save the typical household around £700 this winter, according to the government.

Recommended

The price cap reflects the maximum amount a customer can be charged per unit of gas and electricity.

It does not cap the total cost of your bill and customers can be charged in excess of £4,279 if they burn through enough energy.

Energy is charged per unit, so those who use more can spend more.

The government scheme limits the unit cost of electricity and gas to 34p per unit and 10.3p per unit respectively.

Martin Lewis

(PA)

“The price cap is based on wholesale rates (with a time lag) and dictates what energy firms can charge,” Mr Lewis explains further.

“When the cap is higher than the guarantee (as it is now) the state pays the difference, household bills are still at the guarantee rate.”

The Money Saving Expert added: “On typical use the price cap’s currently £3,549/yr, so £1,049/yr above the guarantee, the difference is basically a govt subsidy to energy retailers.

“If in a hopeful future, the cap moved below the guarantee we’d pay the lower rate.”

Without government support, the average household would be paying around £4,279 for its energy under the new cap.

The changes mean that the government will have to pay more to support households with their energy bills.

Recommended

Experts at energy consultancy Auxilione estimate the new cap will cost the government around £15.1bn to subsidise household bills between January and March.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, has hinted that the scheme could end after April next year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in