Martin Lewis issues 10-day warning over energy vouchers

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to those using a non-smart prepayment meter that they have until 30 June to claim £400 energy support.

“I don’t know how much more loudly I can spread this message. If you’re a prepayment energy customer, you only have 10 days left to claim the £66 or £67 a month vouchers that you got,” he said on the Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday.

“This is specifically for those on non-smart prepay meters.”

Households in England, Scotland and Wales with a domestic electricity account got a non-repayable grant of £400 between October 2022 and March 2023.

This was paid in six instalments. The first two, worth £66 each, were made in October and November and another four, worth £67 each, were made between December and March.

The latest official statistics, however, showed that over 1.7 million vouchers – or 15 per cent worth over £110m in total – have yet to be redeemed.

Earlier figures from PayPoint and the Post Office, the firms processing the vouchers, showed that nearly a fifth, or 19 per cent of vouchers issued for October and November last year, expired without being used.

“If you have a non-smart (traditional) prepayment meter, you need to actively redeem the vouchers you’ve been sent.

“Once you’ve got a voucher from your energy supplier, you need to take it to a Post Office or PayPoint shop to add it to your gas or electricity top-up key or card,” the money-saving expert said on his website.

“Those paying their energy suppliers directly by direct debit, on receipt of a bill or using smart prepayment meters didn’t need to do anything to get their £400 support payments – the money was either taken off their monthly payment, sent directly to their bank account or applied as credit to their bill or meter.”