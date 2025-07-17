Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Money expert Martin Lewis has issued a fresh call for eligible pensioners to check if they could get thousands of pounds a year through an “underclaimed” government benefit.

Attendance Allowance is designated for pensioners aged 66 and over who have a disability or health condition severe enough to require regular assistance.

The benefit administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) offers two rates, potentially providing an extra £3,842.80 or £5,644 annually.

Crucially, eligibility is not dependent on income or savings, meaning anyone who qualifies will receive the payment regardless of their financial circumstances.

Writing to followers in his latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, Mr Lewis said: “For many older people who are ill or start to face mental or physical disability, life doesn't just get tougher, it gets costlier too.

“That's why 18 months ago we launched our Attendance Allowance guide and awareness campaign, and successes have flooded in since. Yet it remains massively underclaimed.”

Over one million eligible pensioners could be missing out, according to Martin Lewis

He adds that an estimated 1.1 million eligible pensioners are missing out on the benefit, according to figures from Policy in Practice, meaning that more awareness is needed.

A wide range of common health conditions could qualify a person for Attendance Allowance, including arthritis, blindness, heart disease, Parkinson’s, and asthma.

The two payment rates depend on the level of care required. The higher rate is worth £110.40 a week, while the lower rate provides £73.90 a week.

Although the DWP states the benefit is intended to help with care costs, recipients are free to spend the money as they wish.

How to claim Attendance Allowance

To be eligible for Attendance Allowance, applicants must have reached pension age, which is currently 66. The benefit can be claimed irrespective of state pension payments, savings, or whether the individual is still earning a regular income.

The application form is lengthy, but charities such as Citizens Advice and Age UK offer support with the process and provide tips for online applications.

To be eligible, an applicant must have a physical disability, mental disability, or health condition severe enough to necessitate help for their own or someone else's safety

To be eligible, an applicant must have a physical disability, mental disability, or health condition severe enough to necessitate help for their own or someone else’s safety, and this assistance must have been required for at least the past six months.

To qualify for the lower rate, frequent supervision or attention is needed during the day or night. The higher rate applies if this is required both day and night, or if the individual is nearing the end of their life.

Applicants must also be in Great Britain when they claim, and have been in the country for at least two of the last three years.

Agents from the DWP typically make decisions based on the information provided in the form, making it essential to include all relevant details, such as a national insurance number, NHS number, prescription and hospital records.

This process means most applicants will not undergo an in-person assessment, although it is possible "if it’s unclear how your disability or health condition affects you," the DWP states, in which case a medical professional will conduct an examination.

It is important to note that Attendance Allowance cannot be claimed if the individual is already receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA).