Martin Lewis – latest: ‘No change is big change’ in Budget, says money saving expert
Jeremy Hunt’s new policies have faced criticism from think tanks and charities
Finance expert Martin Lewis is hosting a TV special on Jeremy Hunt’s back to work Budget.
The half-hour ITV programme is looking at the highlights of the Chancellor’s announcement on Wednesday, with tips on how to deal with the changes.
It comes after Mr Lewis revealed “the one miss” in the government’s expansion of childcare funding announcement.
The maximum amount that parents on universal credit can claim for childcare will also increase from £646 to £951 for one child, and from £1,108 to £1,630 for two – an increase of just under 50 per cent.
However, in a video posted on Twitter, Mr Lewis warned that it would not cover all benefits.
Mr Hunt’s childcare reforms have been criticised for delays to the rollout.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government is “a bit late to the party” when it comes to childcare while the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said it is “highly uncertain” what impact Jeremy Hunt's extension of free childcare will have on the labour market.
Martin Lewis has closed the show for tonight. Scroll through for the main tips from his money saving expert programme.
Don’t give birth til next December to get full childcare benefits
Martin Lewis turns to one of the more talked about points from the Budget: Childcare reforms.
Jeremy Hunt said the government will gradually extend free childcare so all under 5s are entitled to 30 hours free childcare a week if their parents earn less than £100,000 a year together.
The scheme will be rolled out over from next Spring until Autumn 2025. Mr Lewis says this means: “to get the full gain from this you need to be born in December 2024.”
‘What do the changes for energy and pre-pay metres actually mean?'
An audience member asks about the energy price guarantee.
Martin Lewis hands over to Jeremy Hunt, who said yesterday: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level.
“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”
After a cheeky nod to his long term campaign for energy price support, Mr Lewis said: “Some people won't like this but sometimes when you campaign for something for years, its important to say thank you when they get it done. So thank you to the chancellor.”
On the energy credits which the government has paid out over winter, he said: “The £66/67 a month you are receiving for energy bills is going to stop in April ... so you need to budget for that change.”
Help-to-save accounts extended: You may be eligible
Martin Lewis said an important but little mentioned measure in Jeremy Hunt’s Budget was the extension of the Help to Save scheme.
“If you get working tax credits or Universal Credit you are probably eligible for a Help to Save account,” the money saving expert said.
Help to Save is a type of savings account that allows those entitled to get a bonus of 50p for every £1 they save over 4 years.
‘No change can be big change’, says Martin Lewis
Martin Lewis said the Budget had more changes than at first obvious due to what he calls “fiscal drag”.
The term refers to the treasury earning more money without raising taxes simply by freezing the tax threshold, so more people enter higher bands.
The Treasury will raise an extra £120bn over the next five years through “fiscal drag”, according to latest Budget forecasts.
Martin Lewis on air
The Moneysavingexpert has started his Budget 2023 special.
Viewers are invited to send their questions on Twitter with the tag: #martinlewis
More people think they will be poorer than richer
Nearly twice as many people think their finances will be worse in a year’s time as think they will be about the same, a poll by Mr Lewis found.
Nearly half - 49.3% - said they would be worse off, 26.5% said they would be about the same and only 16.3% thought they would be better off, according to his poll.
Rollout of free childcare ‘different from what many think'
The rollout of government plans to fund childcare are different from what many think, Martin Lewis says, hinting he would explain during his programme.
In Wednesday’s budget, the chancellor announced 30 hours of free childcare for all under-5s from the moment maternity care ends, where eligible.
Jeremy Hunt said: “It’s a package worth on average £6,500 every year for a family with a two-year-old child using 35 hours of childcare every week and reduces their childcare costs by nearly 60%.
“Because it is such a large reform, we will introduce it in stages to ensure there is enough supply in the market.
“Working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free care from April 2024, helping around half a million parents.
“From September 2024, that 15 hours will be extended to all children from 9 months up, meaning a total of nearly one million parents will be eligible. And from September 2025 every single working parent of under-5s will have access to 30 hours free childcare per week.”
ITV airs show later in Scotland
The Martin Lewis Money Show will be live on ITV at 8.30pm in England and shown later, at 10.45pm, in Scotland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies