Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Martin Lewis shares tip to save thousands of pounds on council tax bills

People could be eligible to save up to 50 per cent of their council tax

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Tuesday 01 November 2022 08:54
Comments
<p>Martin Lewis with the TV Expert award in the winners’ room at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley</p>

Martin Lewis with the TV Expert award in the winners’ room at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley

(Ian West/PA Wire)

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has shared a way to potentially save thousands of pounds in council tax.

Speaking on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show this week, he shared the little-known fact that Britons could be entitled to a Severe Mental Impairment (SMI) discount which could save them from paying council tax on their property.

Individuals must meet certain criteria before they are legally eligible to be discounted for council tax purposes.

Mr Lewis said: “Now what that means is, let’s imagine it was me, and me and Angelica were a couple living together. I’ve got SMI, so Angelica is the only adult in the household who is eligible to pay council tax, so you are going to get the 25 per cent single-person’s discount.”

Recommended

The saving can be backdated, saving people thousands of pounds.

Mr Lewis said: “It is so undercover that some offices when you call them up don’t even know it exists.”

“If you think you know anyone in that position, look up the Severe Mental Impairment council tax discount and there are probably 100,000 people out there missing out.”

To claim an SMI discount, a person will need to get a certificate to say they are severely mentally impaired from a medical professional, such as their GP, and will need to prove they are eligible for certain benefits that their council will have more details on.

A person may be able to get a 100 per cent SMI discount if they live on their own or if any other adults in their household qualify as severely mentally impaired, or if they are full-time students.

An individual can get a 50 per cent discount if everyone else in their household is classed as ‘disregarded’, meaning they don’t pay council tax, such as students.

Recommended

A person who lives with someone who is severely mentally impaired can get a 25 per cent discount if there are no other adults in the household or if everyone else in the home is classed as disregarded.

Council tax pays for essential local services such as social services and waste and recycling collections. The charge is based on the valuation band for property and varies depending on the rates set by the local council.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in