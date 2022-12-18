Martin Lewis shares 1p payment rule for Christmas shoppers

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Money-saving guru Martin Lewis has provided huge help to British consumers struggling with the cost of living crisis throughout the year, offering proactive and positive financial advice at a time when many are having to make sacrifices.

Bringing compassion and sound advice to his appearances on his ITV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, via his BBC podcast, his website and newsletter and through his regular media interviews, Lewis is providing an invaluable public service.

No concern is too small to warrant his attention and, writing on his website this December, he shared a cunning scheme to ensure consumers stay safe while out festive shopping as part of a list of “10 Christmas Consumer Rights Need-To-Knows”.

Addressing the purchase of costly presents at the till, Lewis advised readers: “For powerful protective voodoo on bigger items, pay at least 1p on a credit card.”

Elaborating, he explained: “Buy something costing £100.01 to £30,000 and pay for any of it, even a penny, on a credit card, and the card firm is jointly liable with the retailer for the whole amount. So if you can, put at least some of it on a credit card (paid off in full to avoid interest).

“Then if the retailer goes bust, won’t play fair with faulty items, or you buy abroad and can’t take the item back, you can go to the card firm.”

His list also included a reminder that shoppers do not have a legal right to change their minds and return purchases to stores, even in the event that they prove to be the wrong size or colour.

“If you buy something in store (not online), shops are under no legal obligation to take your goods back unless they’re faulty,” Lewis warned.

“So if you buy something in a hurry thinking you can always return it later, beware you may not have that choice.”