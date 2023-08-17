Martin Lewis issues urgent warning over credit cards

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to people with loans or credit cards as he explained how to save hundreds of pounds a year.

The MoneySavingExpert (MSE) founder warned people with loans or credits are “seriously overspending,” advising them to “pay the debts off, before you save”.

He explained: “£1,000 debt on a credit card at 22% costs £220 in interest over a year. £1,000 saved in a savings account at 3% earns £30 in interest over a year. So pay off the debt with the savings and you’re £190 a year better off.”

Put simply, borrowing always costs more than you earn from your savings.

However, there are two exceptions to the rule. The first is if you’re locked into the debt which means paying it off incurs a penalty, according to MSE.

The second is if the interest rate on your debt is less than the amount your savings earn after tax. In this case, Mr Lewis said “you can profit from building up savings and keep the debts”.

The money mogul advised everyone to have a “sufficient emergency fund” with three to six months’ worth of expenses in savings.

However, he said there is an exception for credit cards.

Mr Lewis cautioned: “If you were to pay off your debt with your savings, but without then cutting up your credit cards, it’s important to keep the credit available in case of a substantial emergency (and substantial means just that, your roof falls in or you can’t feed the kids; not a new TV).”

A similar rule applies to mortgages, though the difference between debt and savings is smaller, Mr Lewis said “you’re still better off using the savings to clear your mortgage debt”.

He added: “Mortgage overpayments are at a 20-year high as a result of interest rate hikes. Overpaying your mortgage should be a serious consideration if you have the cash. Many can save £10,000s.”