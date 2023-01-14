Martin Lewis issues bill warning to anyone who lives in a flat

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has urged people living in flats or houses with fewer bedrooms than occupants to seek an “assessed charge” from their water supplier if they cannot get a meter installed in order to save money on their bills.

Speaking during the latest episode of ITV’s The Martin Lewis Show Live, the consumer rights champion explained that there is “no switching” and “no competition” when it comes to domestic water supply. But some people may nevertheless be losing out if their property is deemed unsuitable for the installation of a meter to record precisely how much they use.

“Many people who live in flats can’t get a water meter, it’s called ‘not practicable’ to have a water meter fitted, in which case you can ask for an ‘assessed charge’,” Mr Lewis explained.

“That’s where they work out how much you would pay if you were on a water meter, even though you can’t have one, and you’re charged that rather than the water rates.”

He explained that the problem was not just confined to apartments but to certain types of houses as well.

“Do you have more or the same number of people as bedrooms in your home? If the answer is no, a water meter may save you money in England and Wales,” the personal finance wizard continued.

“Two people, three bedrooms. Why would that be better on a water meter? Because water rates are based on the rateable value of your house, which is a proxy for the value of your house.

“You’ve got this big old house here so they’ll be charging you a lot, but there’s only two people here so they won’t be using that much. Water meters measure your water usage and your sewage, so that will probably be cheaper.

“This can be hundreds of pounds. Now if you have a voluntary change, you usually have two years that you can switch back to water rates if a water meter isn’t working for you.

“If you’re disabled or you’ve got related medical issues that mean you need to use a lot of water or you’re on benefits, speak to your energy firm. There’s often, but not always, help available to you.”

According to Yorkshire Live, a viewer duly contacted Mr Lewis to say his advice had already inspired a significant saving.

“I saw you suggest getting in touch with your water company if you were unable to have a water meter, to ask for an assessment,” she said.

“My provider called me back to say, I’m now due a rebate of £1,132.81! As a 76-year-old relying on her state pension, this is like winning the lottery.”