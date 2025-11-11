Dignitaries gather for inauguration of Catherine Connolly as Irish president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dignitaries have begun gathering at Dublin Castle ahead of Catherine Connolly being inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th president.

The independent TD from Galway, who is a former psychologist and barrister, has pledged to be an “inclusive” president.

Former Irish presidents Mary McAleese and Mary Robinson were among the first to arrive for the ceremony.

Michael D Higgins, who left office on Monday, arrived with his wife Sabina.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald arrived with the party’s vice-president Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna and Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik are also in attendance.

Former taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Leo Varadkar arrived together.

In Ms Connolly’s victory speech after her landslide win, she said she would be a president who “listens and reflects and who speaks when it’s necessary”, and who will emphasise peace, neutrality and climate change during her term.

She takes over from Michael D Higgins, a popular president and poet, who is seen to have expanded the role to become more political – a feature Ms Connolly has said she will build on.

Mr Higgins, who will also attend the inauguration, ended his 14-year-term in office at midnight.

He and his wife Sabina were cheered outside the gates of Aras an Uachtarain by a runners group made up of Irish citizens, migrants and refugees.

Mr and Mrs Higgins, members of the government, the judiciary, religious leaders, former taoisigh and presidents, and Ms Connolly’s family are due to attend the inauguration ceremony in St Patrick’s Hall at Dublin Castle.

The two other presidential election candidates, Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys and Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin, will also be invited.

While First Minister Michelle O’Neill is to attend, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly confirmed last week she would not because of a clash with Remembrance Day events.

During the ceremony, which will include prayers from various religions and music by the Irish army band, Ms Connolly will be asked to make a formal declaration to “maintain” the constitution and to dedicate her abilities to the service and the “welfare of the people of Ireland”.

Ms Connolly had referenced the oath during the campaign as giving enough latitude to speak up on political issues as president – as the role is mostly a ceremonial one – if it serves the Irish people’s welfare.

After signing a written declaration, Ms Connolly will officially become the 10th president of Ireland.

A 21-gun salute will be performed at Collins Barracks, and the Chief Justice of Ireland Donal O’Donnell will present Ms Connolly with the seal of office.

Ms Connolly will then give a speech to those gathered to elaborate on what her vision for the role will be, after which the Irish national anthem will be played.

Ms Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery will them depart for Aras an Uachtarain, before returning later to Dublin Castle for a State reception dinner.

Ms Connolly came through a turbulent election campaign to win 63% of valid first preference votes cast on October 24.

Her victory was hailed as a significant moment for the left in Ireland as opposition parties had united to back her to prevent the two major parties – Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who are currently government partners – from winning the presidency.

Ms Connolly went head-to-head with former Fine Gael minister Ms Humphreys after ex-Dublin football manager Mr Gavin withdrew from campaigning after a 16-year-old dispute with an ex-tenant emerged.

His withdrawal weeks before polling day intensified criticism that the election offered voters limited options.

Another significant outcome of the presidential election was the record high number of votes deliberately spoiled: there were 213,738 invalid ballots, representing a tenfold increase in invalid ballots compared to the 2018 election.