Sinn Fein backs independent Catherine Connolly for the Irish presidency

Sinn Fein has announced it will back the independent candidate Catherine Connolly in her bid to become the next president of Ireland.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said it was a “big decision” to choose to back a candidate from outside their membership, but they wanted to give voters an alternative in the race for Aras an Uachtarain.

She made the announcement in Dublin on Saturday following speculation the party would run its own candidate.

Speaking to media at the Communication Workers Union building in Dublin, alongside vice president Michelle O’Neill and Pearse Doherty on Saturday afternoon, she said the party leadership met that morning after extensive consultation across its membership.

She also confirmed that the party would provide both financial support and support out on the ground campaigning for Ms Connolly

“In our discussions we have had two priorities, firstly to get Fianna Fail and Fine Gael out of government, and to keep them out of the Aras, and today’s decision allows us to pursue both of those objectives,” she said.

“This is of course a big decision to support a candidate from outside of our membership, and to work with the combined opposition to collectively take on the government, to give people a clear choice and to give people hope.”

She added: “This, I think, is a unique moment, and where the combined opposition now collectively rallies behind a strong and able candidate in Catherine Connelly and yes, to take on the political establishment, to say very clearly to people that Fine Gael and Fianna Fail who are failing so spectacularly in government should not be rewarded with the Aras.”

Ms McDonald also thanked President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina for their service.

“President Higgins has served our country with distinction and with integrity,” she said.

“He has been committed to promoting the best of Ireland, its people, our creativity and culture and our democratic values.

“When President Higgins speaks, people listen because he understands the challenges facing workers, families and communities where he saw unfairness, inequality and injustice.”

Ms Connolly welcomed the announcement in a statement.

“I thank Mary Lou McDonald for her leadership and I’m heartened by their support,” she said.

“I believe the coalition of left, centre-left parties and Independents backing my run for president is a welcome change for Irish politics.

“However, if I am to be successful I will be a president for all Irish people, of all political persuasion or none. See you on the road.”