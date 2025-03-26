Dail speaker ‘fully intends’ to stay on as opposition plan no confidence vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The speaker of the Irish parliament has said she intends to continue in her role in the face of a motion of no confidence by the opposition.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy also “categorically” rejected accusations of partisanship in how she handled an opposition protest in the Dail on Tuesday.

It comes after a motion of no confidence in Ms Murphy was drafted by the opposition.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that the opposition has made “life impossible” for Ms Murphy and said the parliament “cannot work on opposition by veto”.

On Tuesday, Ms Murphy declared that the rules of the Dail had been amended by Government after opposition TDs repeatedly interrupted and raised their objections.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told Ms Murphy on Wednesday that her actions were “demonstrably partisan” and lacked the “impartiality and independence demanded of your position”.

She said her position was untenable and asked her to reflect on this.

A drafted motion of no confidence was published on Wednesday evening by opposition parties Sinn Fein, Labour, the Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit, and Independent Ireland.

The motion seeks to note “that the Ceann Comhairle no longer retains the confidence of all members of Dail Eireann”.

The Government is to table a counter motion of confidence in Ms Murphy, Education Minister Helen McEntee told the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ms Murphy said she had “loyally, scrupulously and impartially” carried out the role as Ceann Comhairle and rejected “false accusations of partiality and collusion”.

“Prolonged disorder and obstruction is utterly unacceptable in any democratic parliament,” she said.

“So too is making false accusations of partiality and collusion against its officials and chair.

“By virtue of the independence of the office of Ceann Comhairle, I am in the unenviable position that I cannot descend at will into debate to defend myself against the entirely false allegations of collusion made against me in the Dail today.

“I categorically reject these totally unfounded allegations. I have at all times followed the correct procedures of the House and the advice of the impartial officials present.

“I fully intend to continue to carry out the onerous office to which I was elected, in accordance with the solemn undertakings I gave the Dail upon my election.”

Taosieach Micheal Martin said the opposition had “made life impossible for the Ceann Comhairle”.

“It beggars belief that Sinn Fein, in particular, who shouted and roared during Leaders’ Questions yesterday in a clearly organised manner, and who refused point blank to co-operate, are now accusing the Ceann Comhairle of bias and failing to follow procedures.

“The clerk of the Dail has confirmed proceedings were conducted in accordance with procedures.

“It was Sinn Fein who refused to move their own amendment to the standing orders. It was Sinn Fein who screamed and roared while the Ceann Comhairle called for a vote, rather than moving their own amendment.

“It was a deliberate strategy. They didn’t want to participate in proceedings at all. They didn’t want to facilitate a legitimate vote on new standing orders for this Dail.

“It was undemocratic what Sinn Fein and other members of the opposition did.

“The Dail cannot work on opposition by veto. Neither can we have a situation where the Ceann Comhairle only stays in office if it obeys the diktat of opposition.”

The clerk of the Dail, Peter Finnegan, said in a report about Tuesday’s proceedings that after Ms Murphy put the Order of Business to the Dail on Tuesday, TDs that said “Votail” to trigger a division were not audible.

He concluded that all decisions taken by Ms Murphy, given the “great disorder”, were in compliance with the rules of the Dail and her powers as Ceann Comhairle.

“The Ceann Comhairle cannot allow a situation where disorderly conduct is allowed to frustrate the business of the Dail. Otherwise, the Dail would be unable to discharge its constitutional functions,” he said.

“Ultimately, the Constitution provides that all decisions are made by a majority of the members present and voting.”

Sinn Fein said the report is “deeply flawed” and does not tally with footage on the Oireachtas website.

Minister for Culture and Media Patrick O’Donovan said Ms Murphy’s position was still tenable, despite losing the confidence of the opposition.

“She will have the support of the majority of the Dail, we live in a democracy,” Mr O’Donovan told RTE Radio.

“None of these people voted for her in the first instance, so I’m not surprised that they wouldn’t have confidence in her.

“I’m not surprised that they will be looking for the first opportunity to remove her. Who are you codding?”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms McDonald and other opposition leaders questioned the Ceann Comhairle’s role after Tuesday’s proceedings.

“So, who convinced you to play your part in this disgraceful charade, or is it simply that bias for the Government is baked into the very deal that secured your position?” Ms McDonald asked the speaker.

“That is now the question.”

The Sinn Fein leader continued: “Ceann Comhairle, not alone have you lost the confidence of the entire opposition; you have, in fact, decimated it.

“The Dail cannot function properly whilst you remain in the chair.

“Above all the Ceann Comhairle must be impartial, fair and independent, and by your actions you have demonstrated that you are not.

“Your position is therefore untenable.

“So, I ask you to reflect very carefully on this, because you need to go.”

Labour party leader Ivana Bacik said she did not believe Dail rules had been applied “fairly and impartially” by Ms Murphy.

“That is why this morning, together with my parliamentary party we agreed to ask to reflect on your position over coming days,” she said.

“If not, if necessary, we will have no option to table a motion of no confidence in you. And I regret that it has come to this.”

There were chaotic scenes of shouting, interruptions and allegations of misogyny on Tuesday as weeks of tension over the speaking rights row boiled over during Leaders’ Questions.

Ms Murphy faced continual interruptions as she tried to continue proceedings as opposition TDs took to their feet and objected to the Government’s proposals to change speaking time arrangements.

She declared the changes to the standing orders passed before adjourning the Dail. However, opposition leaders insist the vote was not properly conducted.

They also accused her of earlier pushing through the Government’s proposed order of business for the Dail without acknowledging an opposition request for a vote.

The row has its origins in the formation of Ireland’s current coalition involving Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, supported by several independent TDs.

The controversial changes to standing orders include the creation of new speaking slots for coalition backbenchers and Government-aligned independents, a reduction of time for contributions on debating the order of business, and a halving of slots for Taoiseach’s Questions.

Opposition parties are vehemently opposed to the changes, characterising them as an attempt to dilute their ability to hold the Government to account and to blur the relationship between the independents who have supported the formation of the coalition.

The dispute delayed Micheal Martin’s nomination as Taoiseach in January and has trundled on despite several inter-party meetings and the intervention of the Ceann Comhairle, in favour of the opposition.

Tensions boiled over on Tuesday with the Dail witnessing angry scenes as Ms Murphy presided over a vote on the changes, labelled as “unprecedented” by both government and opposition.