Catherine Connolly needed Sinn Fein support – McDonald

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Catherine Connolly needed the support of her party in the presidential election campaign.

With Ms Connolly on course for a decisive victory over Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys, Ms McDonald described the expected result as “stunning”.

Ms Connolly, an independent left-wing candidate, received the support of a number of smaller parties in Ireland.

Sinn Fein, the main opposition party in the Dail, gave its support to Ms Connolly after deciding not to run its own candidate.

Ms McDonald had described the party’s decision at the time as a “game-changer”.

Speaking at Dublin Castle on Saturday, Ms McDonald said: “Today is a stunning victory for optimism and hope over cynicism and negativity.

“It is a victory for the combined opposition over the jaded worn-out politics of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

“I said some time ago, I spoke of a game-changer.

“I think the game changed and it is now going to be our job in active frontline politics to build on the momentum, the hope, the energy that this campaign has generated.”

Asked about the campaign backing, Ms McDonald said: “We arrived right on time.

“Sinn Fein arrived at the moment where momentum had to be established and built, and we achieved with others precisely that.”

Asked if Ms Connolly had needed Sinn Fein support, Ms McDonald said: “Yes, I think the campaign needed every element of it, and for Sinn Fein as the largest political party, of course it was a significant element of the campaign.

“And I think Catherine has asserted quite correctly that she is an independent candidate, a woman with a very independent mind.

“But I think she has repeatedly acknowledged all of the constituent parts of the campaign and the importance of it.”

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said Catherine Connolly’s expected victory shows a “new sort of politics is possible” in the country.

Ms Bacik said: “We have seen the movement behind this campaign really grow, really gather in increased momentum.

“We have seen a real appetite for the change that Catherine represents.

“We believe this really does mean a new sort of politics is possible, that we can now realise the ambition that I talked about a year ago: The real prospect of a centre-left-led government after the next general election.

“I think we are seeing that now, we are seeing a real rejection of the politics of the past represented by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

“We have seen an immensely positive response to Catherine’s calm and steady and steadfast message that an alternative type of politics is possible.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said the expected election result is a “seismic moment in our history”.

She said: “The momentum behind Catherine’s presidential bid was incredible, growing from a small campaign run by dedicated volunteers to the grassroots movement it became.

“From day one, her message of inclusion, equality and social justice resonated with voters in every corner of Ireland.

“Catherine had a clear vision for the presidency and was determined to speak out on issues that mattered to people – housing, cost of living, disability services, climate action, the Irish language and neutrality.

“Catherine’s considered, focused and compassionate approach to this campaign was hugely impressive.”