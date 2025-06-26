Mary Queen of Scots’ political scheming revealed in decoded missing letters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Historians have revealed the cunning schemes Mary Queen of Scots orchestrated while she was imprisoned in England by her cousin Queen Elizabeth I.

In 2023, codebreakers decoded secret and previously feared lost letters written by the 16th century monarch.

Hidden in the French national library, the 57 letters were mistakenly labelled as Italian - until computer scientist George Lasry, computer scientist, astrophysicist Satoshi Tomokiyo, and German music professor Norbert Biermann found them.

The trio solved the cipher system used by Mary, Queen of Scots during her imprisonment to encrypt the messages.

Since the discovery, historians Alex Courtney and Estelle Paranque joined the project, unveiling fascinating insights into the letters’ content - which are due to be published in a book in 2027.

open image in gallery The letter bears the handwriting of Mary Queen of Scots (Stewart Attwood/Lyon & Turnbull/PA) ( PA Media )

They say the letters see Mary orchestrate a number of political schemes, including trying to manipulate Elizabeth I’s spymaster, Francis Walsingham, according to The Times.

Most of the letters are addressed to Michel de Castelnau de Mauvissiere, the French ambassador to England, who was a supporter of Catholic Mary.

She asks him to feed information about her, including direct instructions on what to say.

“Honestly, if you read the letters that are not ciphered, I thought she was a moron,” Ms Paranque said at the Chalke history festival in Wiltshire, The Times reported.

“But our ciphers — if you really try to put yourself back in 1581, as if you don’t know who is going to win … I was reading them and thinking, she’s going to win. They’re that clever.”

She also mentions her son, the future King James I of England, repeatedly, calling him “my poor infant” at one point.

“She’s very good at turning on the waterworks when, rhetorically, it might be the best strategy,” Mr Courtney said. “She is a particularly adept player of the very weak hand that she has.”

The letters date from 1578 to 1584, a few years before Mary’s beheading 436 years ago today – February 8th 1587.

Mary Queen of Scots was the cousin of Queen Elizabeth I. She was imprisoned for 19 years in various castles in England.

While in captivity, Mary communicated with her associates and allies, making extensive efforts to recruit messengers and to maintain secrecy.

After being found to be plotting against Elizabeth, letters in code written by Mary were found and she was deemed guilty of treason and executed in 1587.

Speaking at the time of the letters’ discovery, Mr Lasry said: “Upon deciphering the letters, I was very, very puzzled and it kind of felt surreal.

“We have broken secret codes from kings and queens previously, and they’re very interesting, but with Mary Queen of Scots it was remarkable as we had so many unpublished letters deciphered and because she is so famous.

“This is a truly exciting discovery.”