Police will continue to wear masks and other protective equipment after legal requirements are lifted in England on 19 July “to keep officers safe”.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has written to all police officers saying that “existing infection control measures” for coronavirus should continue.
It said the move was decided after consultation with staff associations, including the Police Federation, which have previously raised concern over officers being brought into close contact with infectious people.
Martin Hewitt, chair of the NPCC, said: “As employers, chief constables have a responsibility to do everything they can to keep their staff and officers safe.
“The nature of policing means officers are often in close contact with members of the public, are dealing with vulnerable people and going into different homes. That’s why we will continue for now with our current infection control measures, like the use of face masks.
“We also want to ensure our officers and staff are as protected as possible so they can be there for the public and we minimise the risk of large numbers either being off sick or self-isolating.”
Guidance issued by the NPCC advises police officers and staff to wear a face covering in communal spaces, public buildings, public transport, when not able to socially distance from members of the public and when double crewed in vehicles.
It is the latest in a series of announcements by authorities who are aiming to maintain current safety practices after “freedom day” on Monday.
The government has been accused of creating confusion in England by diverging from Scotland and Wales, and making the wearing of masks guidance rather than law.
Regional mayors have urged ministers to keep masks compulsory on public transport in England, and Sadiq Khan announced their use would be enforced in London as a “condition of carriage”.
New guidance on workplace safety says the government “expects and recommends” masks to be worn by workers and customers in crowded, enclosed spaces such as shops, but the requirement will not be law.
Table service is recommended to continue in bars, while pubs, restaurants and nightclubs are encouraged to check vaccine and testing status as a condition of entry through the NHS Covid Pass.
Both unions and employers criticised the guidance for Step 4 of the Prime Minister's plan to end the lockdown, with the TUC calling it a “recipe for chaos and rising infections”.
Paddy Lillis, the general secretary of the shop union Usdaw, said: “We are very disappointed that the Government has not consulted broadly with unions and employers on this guidance.
”So what they have now published, just a few days before it comes into force, provides no assurances for staff or employers. It is a real mess.
“Protection for retail workers through wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing in busy public areas like shops should be backed up by the law.”
Dr Roger Barker, policy director at the Institute of Directors, said employers are “understandably confused” as he criticised “a series of mixed messages and patchwork requirements”.
“Return to work or continue to stay at home. Throw away your masks or continue to wear them. Today's long-awaited guidance from government has done little to dispel that confusion,” he said.
On Wednesday, the government reported the highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since 15 January when an extra 42,302 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK were announced.
A further 49 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the official total to 128,530.
