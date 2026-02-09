Maxwell refuses to answer questions in US Congress Epstein probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has refused to answer questions as part of US Congress’s probe into paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 64-year-old appeared remotely before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, but those in the room said her lawyer used the opportunity to “campaign” for a pardon from President Donald Trump.

In a post on X after the questioning, Maxwell’s legal representative, David Markus, said his client would be “prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump”.

Mr Markus also said: “Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters.

“For example, both President Trump and President (Bill) Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing.

“Ms Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation.”

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, told reporters Maxwell should not be entitled to immunity.

Addressing the disgraced socialite’s decision to remain silent, Mr Comer said: “This is obviously very disappointing, we had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators.”

During her three-week trial in 2021, prosecutors described Maxwell as “dangerous”, and said she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s properties for him to sexually abuse.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the southern district of New York in June 2022.