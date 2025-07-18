NHS Fife says staff have faced violent threats as it defends tribunal actions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS Fife has said police had to be called after staff faced threats of “physical harm and sexual violence”, as the health board sought to defend its actions around an employment tribunal.

The update from NHS Fife also revealed that legal costs have increased by £38,000 in just one month.

The health board released a statement midway through the employment tribunal involving nurse Sandie Peggie, who was suspended after she complained about having to share a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve 2023.

NHS Fife said it was “having to defend” itself and wanted to answer questions posed by the press and politicians, addressing “misinformation” online.

It urged for respect for “the privacy of all those giving evidence”, following “significant and very polarised debate” on social media.

The statement said: “In some cases, however, what began as debate has evolved into much more worrying behaviour, including a threat of physical harm and sexual violence, which has required the involvement of Police Scotland.”

It added that staff should be able to work “without being subjected to unacceptable personal attacks and trolling on social media”, and criticised Sex Matters, the charity which is funding Ms Peggie’s legal team, for allegedly “steering public opinion”.

It said: “The claimant’s case is being supported by Sex Matters, whose chief executive officer and co-founder was called as a witness by the claimant in the earlier hearing.

“The claimant’s barrister is also chair of Sex Matters.

“Other members of the organisation’s ‘advisory group’ have provided commentary to the media on a number of occasions where no reference is made to their direct involvement.”

The health board insisted that its actions in investigating Ms Peggie “were not punitive”, and reiterated that an investigation was launched due to allegations concerning patient care, which were not upheld following a disciplinary hearing on June 25.

The health board said: “While the claimant raised concerns about a trans woman’s use of a locker room, this was not the reason that NHS Fife’s internal investigation was initiated.

“As made clear during tribunal proceedings, the disciplinary process was initiated due to concerns raised about interactions with a colleague and patient care.”

It said that the 18-month investigation was “not of itself punitive” and said that the probe was believed to be “fair and impartial”.

The health board said that as of June 30, legal costs had increased to £258,831.31, an increase of almost £40,000 from May 31, when costs were£220,465.93, with the majority covered by Central Legal Office (CLO) and National Services Scotland (NSS) who administer the CNORIS Indemnity scheme.

It said: “NHS Fife is liable for the first £25,000 of costs associated with defending the case.”

The statement said: “The Health Board appreciates that there are deeply entrenched views on both sides of the debate around single-sex spaces and has never sought to stifle fair and reasoned debate on the topic, asking only that any media coverage is respectful, fair, balanced, accurate, and distinguishes fact from opinion.”

It added: “NHS Fife acknowledges the Supreme Court’s ruling and other developments in this area.

“Work is under way across the entirety of the health board’s estate (including toilets, changing and locker rooms) to identify areas where any adaptions may be required and schedule any work that may be necessary to improve facilities.”

Maya Forstater, chief executive of Sex Matters, said: “This is an extraordinary intervention from NHS Fife, even by the board’s standards.

“NHS Fife has dug itself into a reputational black hole.

“If the only way forward the board can see is to lash out, including by criticising Sex Matters, which has at all times acted with propriety and in pursuit of its charitable objects, that suggests desperation.”

When the statement was mentioned at the employment tribunal on Friday, Ms Peggie’s junior counsel Charlotte Elves said it caused “some concern”.

Jane Russell KC, representing NHS Fife, said: “Unfortunately because this hearing has taken place in public, Fife’s witnesses have been exposed to a very unsafe environment and I’m afraid threats have been made to them as have threats been made to me.”

Judge Alexander Kemp said: “No participant whether witness, representative or participant should be intimidated and if that has happened its a matter for the criminal courts and Police Scotland.

“Obviously matters of defamation are not within our jurisdiction.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received information and it is being assessed.”