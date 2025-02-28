Khan promises to restore Oxford Street to ‘former glory’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has said pedestrianising Oxford Street will restore it to its “former glory” as he launched a public consultation.

The consultation, which is open until May 2, will enable members of the public to give input on the mayor’s proposals to pedestrianise 0.7 miles of the popular shopping district.

Discussing the proposals, which have been backed by Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister and Local Government Secretary, Sir Sadiq said: “This is a street that contributes hugely to our national economy.

“But over the last few years it has been in decline due to a combination of competition from online shopping and out of town centre malls.

“It needs to have an injection of inward investment from future flagship stores.”

Sir Sadiq tried to enact similar proposals in 2018 but his efforts were frustrated by the local authority.

Westminster Council threw out the plans as the council leader said “the majority of residents” were against the proposals.

But the mayor said: “I care about what residents think, I care about what businesses think, and I care about what other Londoners think.”

Sir Sadiq challenged claims that pedestrianisation would create a hotspot for muggings and petty theft, saying: “We know from the evidence from other streets that have been pedestrianised that it doesn’t just lead to an increased footfall and businesses doing better, but it leads to a reduction in crime.”

This comes after criticism from residents’ associations and the London Taxi Drivers’ Association, which have made claims that pedestrianisation could embolden phone snatchers on bicycles.

The mayor said: “We would make sure that we would take safety seriously,” adding: “In other areas we have taken over, like the Olympic Park, we have increased security by having wardens.

“If we were to take over this street, we would also make sure that it was better lit.”

Restrictions already in place mean vehicle access to parts of Oxford Street is limited to taxis and buses between 7am and 7pm, except on Sundays.

“We are keen to make sure that this is a place that is attractive for visitors from both this country and internationally,” Sir Sadiq continued.

“The Government is in favour of our plans to regenerate Oxford Street.

“Businesses are in favour of our plans to regenerate Oxford Street.

“Regenerating this street will create the opposite of decline.

“By having a revitalised street, it helps growth by shops doing better and having more people being employed.”