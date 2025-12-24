Hundreds brave the cold to make a splash for charity

Hundreds of swimmers dashed and danced into the sea for a charity dip at Helen’s Bay in Co Down on Wednesday.
This year’s Santa Splash started with carol singing and bell ringing before a warm-up session led by local fitness coaches Eamon Swail and Calvin Brennan.
At 11am the Christmas Eve crowd raced into the cold water of Belfast Lough decked out in Santa hats, tinsel and elf ears.
Among them was Agriculture Minister and local MLA and Mayor of Ards and North Down Councillor Gillian McCollum.
This year’s event is in aid of two charities, Dementia NI and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
