Girl, 11, becomes youngest person to be honoured with MBE

An 11-year-old girl who is the youngest person ever to be made an MBE said she was left “speechless” when she found out she was being honoured.

Carmela Chillery-Watson was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for her services to charitable fundraising.

Carmela has a rare muscle wasting condition, which affects just one in a million children across the world.

She was diagnosed with the condition in 2017, aged three, and in recent years has helped the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK raise more than £400,000 by doing around 25 fundraising and awareness campaigns.

Speaking after the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Carmela said she was left “speechless” after opening the letter informing her of the news.

“I never would have thought that I would have got an MBE, I just wanted to do what I did to change communities,” she added.

“But this is absolutely incredible.

“I just never would have thought this would have happened in a million years.”

The Government believes Carmela is the youngest-ever MBE, although it does not hold all the historical data to be able to confirm it.

Carmela said the Prince of Wales was “very nice” and said she discussed her charity work and how much money she had raised with him.

Also receiving an honour at Windsor Castle on Wednesday was paralympic swimmer and volleyball player Monica Vaughan, 73, who has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to sport.

Vaughan said receiving an OBE is the “cherry on the top” of her previous accolades, adding: “It is quite amazing.”