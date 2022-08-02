Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

McDonald’s bans under-18s after 5pm from restaurant over ‘physical and verbal abuse’ of staff

Fast food chain says it has seen rise in anti-social behaviour in Liverpool branch

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 02 August 2022 11:27
Comments
McDonald’s golden arches pulled down from Moscow restaurant

Under-18s have been banned from entering a McDonald's branch in Liverpool after 5pm following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents.

The fast food giant said the decision was not taken "lightly" and aimed at protecting employees at its Church Street restaurant after they weree subjected to "verbal and physical abuse".

A spokesperson said: "Over recent weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area with our people being subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour, and have temporarily restricted restaurant access to U18s from 5pm."

The spokesperson added: "This decision was not taken lightly and we are working closely with the police to find a resolution and help reduce these incidents."

Recommended

McDonald's has more than 36,000 branches around the world, with about 1,300 of those within the UK.

Some of these restaurants, popular with nighttime revellers in areas where they offer a 24-hour service, have security staff in the evenings to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Last week McDonald's raised the price of its 99p cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years.

Executives at the company said the price hike was made due to inflation.

The cheeseburger now costs £1.19 and McDonald's said other “menu items impacted most by inflation” would also see a price hike of between 10p and 20p.

McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow said the increases are needed to help the business, which Statista said was worth $175.5 billion (£133 billion), cope “through incredibly challenging times”.

“Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation,” he said in an email to customers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in