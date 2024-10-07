McDonald’s fan favourite set to return after nearly 10 years off the menu

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



McDonald’s is bringing a fan-favourite menu item back to the UK after nearly a decade of absence. From 16 October, and only for a limited time, the McRib will be returning to menus across the country.

Due to its rare, limited edition appearances, the pork-based McRib has gained something of cult status amongst McDonald’s fans. It was first introduced in 1981 by the fast-food chain, before being ‘permanently’ removed from menus in 2005.

This is not the case in Germany and Luxembourg, however, where the sandwich proved so popular after its initial release that it has remained a full-time menu item ever since.

The McRib will return in October 2024 ( McDonald's )

And despite its farewell, the sandwich has returned multiple times over the years. It was last in the UK for short periods between 2014 and 2016. It has been theorised in the past that the return of McRib usually coincides with drops in the price of pork, while McDonald’s has previously said the limited appearances are due to a desire to keep the menu varied year-round.

It contains no bones, but still features an oddly-shaped pork patty that’s ridged to look like ribs. As those who were around for the latest release will remember, this is topped off with barbeque sauce, pickles and onions on a long bun.

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Menu at McDonald’s UK said: “It is more than just a sandwich; it’s a phenomenon. We have heard our fans loud and clear – the fan petitions and pleas on social - and after almost a decade of anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic menu item.

“Knowing how well-loved the McRib is, we had very little choice - we had to make it happen. It was time to step up and satisfy the cravings of McRib enthusiasts across the country.”

McDonald’s has not confirmed for how long the McRib will be returning to the UK, so advises customers to act fast. The burger will cost £4.49 for a single burger, and £6.19 as part of a medium extra value meal.