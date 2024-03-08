McDonalds introduces new dress code so staff can ‘create a personalised uniform’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeans, joggers, bucket hats, beanies and bandanas are among the garments McDonald’s staff will be allowed to wear as part of a new uniform trial.

The fast food chain said it was launching its “inclusive” uniform to allow employees to wear clothing they “feel most comfortable in” and best reflects their “own identity”.

It is the first time McDonald’s, which has 1,450 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, has updated its uniform since 2016.

The trial, which will take place at selected sites, will begin in the “coming weeks” and staff have helped to create the new designs.

Bukky, a team member at McDonald’s in South London, said: “Having the option to choose what I wear at work is so important to me and I’m really looking forward to trialling the new range on my shifts and helping to shape the final designs before they are rolled out next year.”

It is the first time McDonald’s has updated its uniform since 2016 ( McDonald's)

McDonald’s said the new worker collection has “sustainability” at its heart and will include new polo shirts and T-shirts made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, and easy-care, non-iron fabric.

It will also launch new versions of religious headwear and maternity wear in the near future. Both are currently available, but the new designs will be improved in terms of comfort and style and will incorporate feedback from multi-faith groups within the business.

James Thorne, chief people officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, so I’m really excited to get their feedback on what we think is a fantastic range.

“The collection will give team members the opportunity to really create a look that reflects who they are – while still absolutely looking and feeling like part of the team.

Jeans, joggers, bucket hats, beanies and bandanas can be worn in new trial (McDonald's)

“Combined with the fact that the collection has been designed with the circular economy in mind and is made from recycled or sustainable materials - it’s a collection that we know our people will feel proud to wear.”

Phil Harland, director of client management at the company Dimensions, which created the new collection, said: “I’m extremely proud to have been part of the team that has created the new workwear for McDonald’s.

“We have worked hard to design a unique collection that is modern, comfortable, and sustainable.

“Feedback from Crew has been vital to developing the range and the trials will help us to continue to take these inputs on board to ensure all the items are perfectly suited to the restaurant environment.”