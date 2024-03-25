Manhunt for driver after £250k McLaren supercar smash leaves three injured
Police are hunting the McLaren driver who left the scene of the horror crash
Police are hunting the driver of a £250,000 McLaren supercar who fled the scene of a crash.
Three people were injured and the wrecked purple McLaren was left in London Road, Surrey, on Sunday.
One injured man was rushed to hospital after he was found lying on the side of A30 London Road in Virginia Water.
A Surrey Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a collision involving two cars which took along the A30 London Road in Virginia Water yesterday evening (24 March).
“The crash took place around 5.30pm near the Virginia Water car park.
“The cars involved included a black Audi and a purple McLaren. The driver of the McLaren left the scene following the incident and enquiries remain ongoing to locate him.
“The passenger in the McLaren and two people from the Audi were treated for minor injuries.
“We are appealing who witnessed the collision, or who saw the two cars being driven prior to the incident, or anyone with any other information which could assist our enquiries, to contact us straightaway. If you can help, please contact us quoting ref PR/45240033550.
“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
