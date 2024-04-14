London overtakes West Midlands in measles cases as fears of an outbreak grow

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

London has overtaken the West Midlands with the largest number of measles cases, raising concerns that the capital could become a hotspot for the disease.

Over the last six months, a dramatic increase has been reported in the number of infections, with 62 of the 195 cases being based in the capital since 11 March. This is in comparison to just 11 cases in the whole of March last year.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that England is seeing the highest number of infections in a decade, with vaccination rates among children consistently falling.

To prevent a major outbreak, a minimum of 95 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated with the MMR jabs, yet millions of children under the age of 16 are not fully protected.

Measles can be prevented with two doses of the MMR vaccine ( AP )

Measles is highly contagious and usually starts with cold-like symptoms such as a high temperature before a rash forms a few days later. It can lead to meningitis and blindness and is particularly dangerous amongst pregnant women.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the UKHSA head of immunisation, said: “We are now seeing the highest case numbers in this country for a decade, with over 1,000 cases being reported since October.

“Last year UKHSA warned of the risk of a major measles outbreak in the capital if uptake of the MMR vaccine didn’t improve. NHS and local areas have been working tirelessly on improving access and working with us to encourage people to get their children vaccinated.”

The UKHSA has warned families travelling overseas for their summer holidays to ensure their children’s vaccinations are up to date, with particular concerns around the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, known as the Hajj, which occurs in June.

All regions of England have reported cases of measles in recent weeks (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

There are growing concerns that unvaccinated travellers could bring the disease back to the UK, with the vaccination rates as low as 54 per cent in parts of London.

Greg Fell, the president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said: “Measles is a very transmissible virus and London is one of the most densely populated parts of Europe with pockets of large numbers of susceptible people. That’s perfect conditions for an outbreak to occur.”

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist, said: “We are continuing to see measles cases in all regions of England, with cases particularly high in the West Midlands and London, so it is vital that people are fully protected by two doses of the MMR vaccine.

“It only takes one case to get into a community with low vaccination rates for measles to spread rapidly, especially in schools and nurseries. We know that hundreds of thousands of children around the country, particularly in some inner-city areas are still not fully vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness or life-long complications but measles is completely preventable with vaccination.”