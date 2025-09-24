Medieval London church balanced 45-feet above ground in ‘unprecedented feat of engineering’
All Hallows Staining has been placed on stilts while construction of a 36-storey skyscraper takes place
A medieval London church tower has been suspended 45 feet above ground in what has been described as a “never seen before feat of engineering”.
The tower of All Hallows Staining Church was balanced on stilts above a 60,000 square foot excavation site at 50 Fenchurch Street as part of a major City of London building project.
A “bottoming out” ceremony on Tuesday came after the removal of more than 125,000 tonnes of earth underneath the tower to make way for a 650,000 square foot office tower.
Construction of the 50 Fenchurch Street development’s basement levels will reunite the church tower with ground level to form part of a new green public space. The development is due to be completed in 2028.
The new 36-storey tower will contain ground-floor shops, 62,000 square metres of office space and a public garden roof, as well as a 360-degree ‘public realm experience’.
As part of the development, other buildings on the site, including the church hall of St Olave Hart Street, and the historic Clothworkers’ Hall, have already been demolished.
Built in the 14th century, all that remains of the All Hallows Staining church is the tower, which dates to around 1320 AD.
It survived the Great Fire of London in 1666 but collapsed five years later, an incident which is believed to have been caused by too many burials at the site.
The church is one of two listed buildings the project will work around, the other being Lambe's Chapel Crypt.
Howard Dawber, deputy mayor of London for business and growth, who attended the ceremony, said: “Fifty Fenchurch Street is a remarkable project and I am delighted to attend this unique ceremony that marks a significant construction milestone for this 36-storey flagship development.
“Development projects like this one in the City of London highlight our capital’s position as a world-leading destination for leading businesses to invest.”
