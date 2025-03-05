Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A damning report has revealed shocking conditions at a Kent hospital, where staff said bed-bound patients were told to “soil themselves” due to workforce shortages.

The report, by the Care Quality Commission, said one patient at Medway Maritime Hospital resorted to urinating in a bottle without privacy curtains, while others were left in soiled clothing and bedding for “hours”.

One patient waited 55 hours on a corridor chair, while other patients reported waiting two days or more for a bed, the report said.

It also highlighted a culture of fear among staff, with some nurses expressing concerns about “living in fear of punishment from senior leaders” and feeling unsafe raising issues.

“Patients, relatives and staff contacted us prior to the assessment process to tell us that staff did not always protect patients from degrading experiences,” the report said.

“Examples included frail patients who could not get up and take themselves to the toilet were left to soil themselves and left in soiled clothing and bed clothes for hours.

“Staff reported that frail, bed-bound patients had been told to soil themselves because there were not enough staff to take them to the toilet.”

During the visit, inspectors saw “a patient passing urine into a bottle with no privacy curtains”.

open image in gallery ( PA Archive )

Patients were “stranded” in the emergency department for 50 hours or more, with no access to wash facilities, the report said.

“There was a lack of pillows and blankets for patients, including those located on trolleys close to the ambulance entrance and patients were left in their soiled clothing, and medications not given.”

One patient told inspectors they were “so cold” but had not been given any blankets.

Staff described a shortage of qualified nursing staff working, which resulted in delays to patient care.

One patient contacted the CQC and said that: “Staff were crying on the phone for help, no one seemed to turn up.”

Urgent and emergency services at the hospital were rated as ‘requires improvement’ following the CQC inspection in February 2024.

It issued a warning notice to the trust, demanding certain improvements.

The trust which runs the hospital said that it had made “significant improvements” over the last year.

Jayne Black, chief executive of Medway NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are very sorry that despite the best efforts of our hard-working staff, at the time of the last February’s inspection the inspection team found that our care fell below the standard that everyone should expect in their time of need.

“Over the last year we have made significant improvements so that patients attending our Emergency Department are treated sooner, are cared for in areas more suitable for their needs, and receive appropriate and compassionate care.”

Ms Black said the trust recognised there was “much more for us to do”, particularly around admission delays.

“Staff throughout the hospital continue to work tirelessly, together with our ambulance, community and social care partners, to reduce delays and improve care for all for patients attending our emergency department.”