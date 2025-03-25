Meghan promises ‘girl talk’ and how to grow a business in new podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The trailer for the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast has been released, with Meghan promising “girl talk” and advice on how to create “billion-dollar businesses”.

Confessions Of A Female Founder launches next Tuesday, and is the latest in Meghan’s flurry of output after her much-criticised Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and her new brand As Ever.

She tells one guest in the one minute 57 second trailer to think of the experience as being in a “dolphin tank” rather than a “shark tank”, asks another whether she is single now, talks about the “laser focus” needed in business, and finishes her voiceover with: “Let’s do this, ladies.”

Meghan’s podcast is part of a deal signed last year with Lemonada Media.

The duchess’s Archetypes series about female stereotypes in 2022 ran for just one series, and was part of the Sussexes’ previous multi-million-pound deal with Spotify, which ended the year after.

Against an upbeat soundtrack of Crabbuckit by the Canadian hip hop artist k-os, the snippet begins with Meghan saying: “I’m Meghan, and this is Confessions Of A Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.”

In between excerpts of guests speaking, Meghan says in a voiceover: “We’re diving into the highs… and the lows… and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses… and of course, we’re gonna get some girl talk.”

Meghan tells one guest: “Are you saying you’re not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple weeks?”

The podcast will also follow Meghan’s work on her As Ever brand which is soon to begin selling jam, herbal teas, flower sprinkles and ready-make crepe mix.

The former Suits actress adds in her voiceover: “And through it all, I’m building a business of my own and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I’m very excited to share with you.

“So join me for Confessions Of A Female Founder from Lemonada Media, which, by the way, is also female founded, launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts. Let’s do this, ladies.”

At the end of the trailer, Meghan can be heard telling a guest: “This is not Shark Tank. Think of this as dolphin tank. Yes, these are very friendly. These are very friendly waters. It’s all gonna be good.”

It comes just hours after Meghan shared a ShopMy collection of clothing and accessories on Instagram, with a disclaimer that she would receive a sales commission on some products purchased through the links.

The assortment of neutral shirts, trousers, dresses, handbags and sunglasses is described as “a handpicked and curated collection of the things I love”.

It includes a gold Maya Brenner Happiness Retreat citrine stone necklace, made in collaboration with Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, for £383, and a Heidi Merrick’s ivory silk Windsor gown for £1,072.

Meghan also posted a rare photograph of herself with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with their faces away from the camera, on her own account and that of her As Ever brand.

Guests in the trailer talk about the ups and downs of their businesses, with one telling how the numbers began “climbing and climbing” on their website, with Meghan laughing along with her interviewee.

Another says “I’ve pissed off everybody. I’m broke, and no-one’s calling me”, to which Meghan responds “Oh no”.

A third unnamed guests tells the duchess: “I knew in that moment that I’d rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing. You have to detach from the outcome.”