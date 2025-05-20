Meghan Markle shares unseen family photos of Archie, Lilibet and Prince Harry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared unseen photos of herself and Prince Harry over the years, as the couple celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Meghan Markle took to social media to thank those “who have loved and supported us throughout our love story” as she posted a picture of a notice board with a collection of snapshots from the couple’s private photo album.

The collage featured several never-seen-before pictures, marking milestones throughout their relationship which began in 2016.

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” the post was captioned.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you.

“Happy anniversary!”

open image in gallery Meghan Markle took to social media to thank those ‘who have loved and supported us throughout our love story’ ( @meghan/instagram )

The notice board was filled with unseen pictures including of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, alongside handwritten notes outlining when and where each picture was taken.

The earliest collection of photos showed the couple at the beginning of their relationship in 2016. One snap showed the pair taking a selfie in London while another saw them elephant watching in Botswana for their second date.

Pictures from 2017 included snaps from their engagement photo shoot, while 2018 featured pictures from their wedding, where Harry wed the former Suits actress Meghan at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

Also included is a handwritten note with the lyrics to “Stand by Me,” which was performed at their wedding ceremony ceremony.

Also on the board is pictures taken throughout the duchess’ pregnancy with their eldest child, Prince Archie. Snapshots show her baby bump and an ultrasound scan image.

open image in gallery Harry and Meghan at their engagement photocall in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Wire )

In 2019, Harry is pictured holding Archie before pictures turn to show their lives after their exit from the royal family in 2020.

Harry has since faced a lengthy rift with his brother the Prince of Wales and an estrangement from his father, telling a recent BBC interview how the King will not speak to him.

Charles has been facing treatment for an undisclosed cancer for over a year, and has written privately to Joe Biden to express his support after the former US president was diagnosed an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Charles hosted the then-American leader for tea and talks at Windsor in July 2023.

Mr Biden was diagnosed on Friday, with tests revealing the cancer had spread to his bones.