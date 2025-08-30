Queer Eye’s Tan France says Meghan Markle made him feel ‘so welcome’ on show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queer Eye star Tan France has said Meghan Markle made him feel “so welcome” on the second series of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The 42-year-old, who is the fashion expert on streaming giant’s Queer Eye, can be seen cooking and crafting with the Duchess of Sussex in episode three of her latest series, during which he told her that her flower sprinkles, sold through her As Ever brand, were “the gayest shit I’ve seen in a long time”.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied with pictures from the episode, France said: “Behind the scenes of the most lovely day spent with the most lovely @meghan.

“She made me feel so welcome, taught me about the ‘gayest’ flower sprinkles and gifted me the most heartfelt of gifts, that I will treasure forever.

“Thank you all for the incredible response to my episode of With Love, Meghan, season two, out now.”

Elsewhere in the episode, France explains he gets heartbroken if he is away from his two young children for more than a couple of days, as Meghan discusses her own separation from Prince Archie and Princess Lili.

A serious-looking Meghan replies, nodding and looking up at the ceiling: “Oh, I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks.”

She adds: “I was, not well.”

He also asked the duchess who said “I love you” first between her and husband Prince Harry, to which she replied “he told me” before blushing and flicking her ponytail with her hand and adding “she’s still got it”.

During the episode, Meghan also told France that easy listening radio station Magic FM was the thing she missed the most about the UK.

The eight-episode series follows the same format as season one, with the duchess cooking and crafting with friends that also include US TV personality Chrissy Teigen, podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia, and chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres and David Chang.

Season one of With Love, Meghan was savaged by critics.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”. The series has a 3.2 rating out of 10 on IMDB.