Meghan toasts to ‘beautiful day’ as she launches new rose wine

The Duchess of Sussex has toasted to a “beautiful day” to mark the launch of her latest rose wine.

Meghan released her As Ever Napa Valley Rose 2024 – described as evoking the same “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish” as the 2023 rose – on Tuesday.

It comes after the previous rose, launched last month, sold out within an hour.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Meghan can be seen uncorking a bottle marked “Bottle #1” in front of bouquets of pink and cream flowers – followed by close-up of the cork bearing the As Ever logo.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Here we go! First bottle off the line!

“Toasting to a beautiful day: Our Napa rose is live @aseverofficial.”

As with the previous wine, the beverage is priced at more than £67 for a minimum three-bottle order – and only appeared to be available for US customers to buy, with shipping addresses limited to America.

As Ever is Meghan’s lifestyle brand which also sells cookie mix, herb tea, flower sprinkles and jams.

A post on the company’s Instagram show the corks branded with the As Ever logo, with a caption reading: “C’est l’heure.

“Enjoy your last sips of summer with the newest vintage of our beloved Napa Valley rose.”

The website describes the drink as “thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” and that it has been “made to be enjoyed with the ones you love”.

The pale pink wine, which comes in a clear bottle with a white, gold-rimmed label, has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 13.5% – one percent lower than its predecessor.

As with the 2023 rose, the newest wine is not available to buy in orders of less than three bottles.

Three bottles cost 90 US dollars (around £67), six bottles cost 159 dollars (around £119) including a 12% discount, and 12 bottles are priced at 300 dollars (around £225) including a 17% discount.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex left the UK and moved to California five years ago for a new life after stepping down from the working monarchy.

Napa Valley wine country is in northern California, around 50 miles from San Francisco.