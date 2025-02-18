Meghan renames lifestyle brand ‘As Ever’ and debuts new image of daughter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has renamed her lifestyle brand “As Ever” and posted a rare image of her young daughter Lilibet.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Meghan revealed that Netflix is not only the streaming platform for her forthcoming series With Love, Meghan, but a partner in her business which had been called American Riviera Orchard.

The new website for the venture features a picture of the duchess and her three-year-old daughter photographed from a distance, walking hand-in-hand across a sunny lawn with palm trees in the background.

Meghan joked about the first product released by her business last year, a limited edition jar of strawberry jam, saying: “Of course there will be fruit preserves, I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam.

“But there’s so many more products that I just love that I use in my home and now it’s time to share it with you, so I can’t wait for you to see it.”

At the start of the video the Duke of Sussex can be heard in the background saying “It’s recording” before his wife tells her followers: “In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for, and also my business, which I think there’s been a lot of curiosity about.

“Last year, I had thought ‘You know what, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name, it’s my neighbourhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara’, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge.”

A trademark application filed in February last year shows the company wishes to offer downloadable and printed recipe books, tableware, textiles, and jams and marmalades, and the duchess said she secured the new name in 2022.

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know, I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening,” said Meghan.

She added: “This is what I do, and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can.”

Meghan spent time with Harry in Canada when he hosted his Invictus Games for wounded and sick military personnel and veterans, which ended at the weekend.

Before marrying into the royal family she closed down her lifestyle website called The Tig, which she had used as a platform to discuss social issues such as gender equality in addition to articles on travel, food and fashion.

The Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and later moved to the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, where they have established a new life for themselves and their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.