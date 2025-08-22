‘What a man’: Harry shows off surfing skills in video posted by Meghan
In the footage posted to Instagram by the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke crouches down as a blue wave encircles him.
The Duke of Sussex has shown off his surfing skills in a video posted on social media by his wife.
Wearing a baseball cap backwards, shorts and long-sleeved top, Harry can be seen riding waves in a clip posted to Instagram by the Duchess of Sussex.
In the footage, the Duke crouches down as a blue wave encircles him.
Captioning the 18-second video, Meghan wrote “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message:” alongside a fox emoji.
The video is accompanied by Salt-N-Pepa’s 1993 hit Whatta Man, featuring En Vogue.
Lyrics in the clip chosen by Meghan feature the words: “What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man.”