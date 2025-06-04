Meghan promises new products – and the return of her jam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has promised her As Ever goods will be back in stock this month – alongside “a few new things we can’t wait to show you”.

The about-turn came hours after she was heard telling Beyonce’s mother she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan appeared on her own podcast on Tuesday, recorded in May, telling Tina Knowles she feared annoying customers when the first batch of her jam and herbal teas sold out in less than an hour.

She said wanted to wait until it is “completely stable and we have everything we need”.

Meghan has since shared a photo of jam-making preparations including bowls of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, and freshly squeezed lemons, on her Instagram stories, writing: “‘June gloom?’ Not over here! Because this month your favourite products are back.”

Her official AsEver account also posted: “To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you!

“Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month…get excited!”

The duchess’s bonus Confessions Of A Female Founder episode with Knowles was recorded on May 5, the day before Prince Archie’s sixth birthday.

Meghan, who celebrated Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday on Wednesday by sharing previously unseen black and white family photographs of herself with her daughter, began selling her As Ever products in April.

The range includes flower sprinkles, which she used liberally during her Netflix lifestyle show, and raspberry spread, a crepe mix, wildflower honey and an assortment of herbal teas.

She renamed her brand from American Riviera Orchard after running into trademark issues.