Meghan teases ‘delicious surprises’ as she restocks lifestyle brand

The Duchess of Sussex has promised some “delicious surprises” as she announced a restock of items from her lifestyle brand after some products sold out within an hour.

Meghan said the April launch of her As Ever products, including jam and herbal tea, had been “absolutely extraordinary” and teased buyers they would only have to wait a few days for more items.

In an Instagram post, the California-based duchess wrote: “Oh yes, honey… sweet things await. Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT – we’re bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won’t want to miss!”

In a newsletter, she also wrote: “First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As Ever absolutely extraordinary.

“We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise.

“We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we’re going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises.”

Earlier this month Meghan said she had decided to “just pause” restocking her brand, saying she wanted to wait until it is “completely stable and we have everything we need”.

She also spoke of the difficulties of building her firm and “how many tears” she has shed behind the scenes on a bonus episode of her podcast featuring Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles.

Meghan had suggested the “scarcity mentality at the beginning might be a hook for people”, comparing it to “a sneaker drop”.

But she feared it might be “annoying” for customers, adding: “I don’t want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time.”

Meghan said: “So for me at the moment, with As Ever, it was great. We planned for a year we get and then everything sells out in 45 minutes.

“Yes, amazing, great news. Then what do you do? And then you say ‘Ok, we planned as best as we could. Are we going to replenish and sell out again in an hour? Or is that annoying as a customer?

“I’m looking at it saying ‘Just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need’.”

She added how people “see all the flashy stuff and they see the product. But that end game… those behind the scenes moments, how many tears I’ve shed”.