Meghan launches new jams and £20 orange blossom honey in website restock

The Duchess of Sussex has restocked her website with a number of new items, including a “Limited edition orange blossom honey” on sale for 28 US dollars (£20).

Meghan had promised some “delicious surprises” as she teased, earlier this week, that she would be offering some new products on her As Ever site.

Also available are an apricot spread in “keepsake packaging” and a crepe mix, both £10 each, flower sprinkles for £11 and a range of herbal teas at £9 each.

In an Instagram post at the same time as the new products went live, the California-based duchess wrote: “Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my!”

Meghan previously said the April launch of her As Ever products, including jam and herbal tea, had been “absolutely extraordinary”.

But she also spoke of her fear that she annoyed customers when the first batch of her jam and herbal teas sold out in less than an hour.

She said wanted to wait until it is “completely stable and we have everything we need”.

In the run-up to her re-stock, Meghan shared a photo of jam-making preparations including bowls of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, and freshly squeezed lemons, on her Instagram stories, writing: “‘June gloom?’ Not over here! Because this month your favourite products are back.”

Her official As Ever account also posted: “To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you!

“Your favourites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month … get excited!”