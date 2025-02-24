Ageism a ‘barrier’ for older people seeking mental health support – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Older people are less likely to seek mental health support due to ageism and stigma, according to a new report.

The International Longevity Centre UK (ILC) said that older people may face barriers to seeking help, including discrimination and people’s own “generational taboos”.

The authors of the new ILC report said that some clinicians “make ageist assumptions that depression is an inevitable consequence of ageing, and therefore more difficult to treat”.

Estimates suggest that only one in six older people with depression receive a diagnosis in the UK, they added.

Meanwhile some healthcare facilities are “not perceived by patients to be age friendly” and sometimes older people “feel shame” when disclosing their symptoms.

“Stigma and generational taboos around mental health conditions can be a significant barrier to accessing treatment,” the authors of the report wrote.

They said that “internalised/ externalised ageism is a barrier to mental health support”.

And while there has been sustained focus on mental health of younger people “older people’s mental health is too often an afterthought in public policy and research”, they added.

The report highlights that older people are more likely to benefit from talking therapies, but given less access to them compared to younger patients.

“If we wish to empower older people to take up mental health services and support, we will need to tackle ageist attitudes among clinicians and policymakers,” the report states.

“We can improve mental health outcomes for older people by providing person-centred care in appropriate settings, without fear of ageism or discrimination.”

The ILC called for better mental health support throughout every stage of life.

Patrick Swain, research and development manager at ILC and the report’s co-author, said: “As increased longevity continues to reshape our societies and demographics, mental ill health poses a huge barrier to realising the opportunities of longer lives.

“We know all too well about the mental health crisis affecting young people. But unfortunately, it doesn’t end there. Poor mental health can come at any time. And adverse events in childhood stay with us for life.

“The good news is that with the right support, people can live well even with serious mental health conditions. But we need targeted, personalised support at all stages of life.

“Mental health has fallen short of physical health for far too long – from accessibility, to funding, to attention. That needs to change now.”

Last week a damning report from the Women and Equalities Committee concluded that ageism is “widespread and culturally embedded” in the UK.

MPs on the Committee said that the UK has a “pervasively ageist culture” which is seen as less serious and harmful than other kinds of discrimination.