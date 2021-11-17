Mental illness ‘twice as common among refugees and migrants in detention’

Mental illness is twice as common among refugees and migrants in detention compared to those who are not detained, a study has found.

New research published by clinical psychology experts found that two thirds of refugees and migrants in detention have depression, more than half suffered from anxiety and almost half of them experienced PTSD.

Researchers reviewed nine different studies on the topic; reporting on a total of 630 participants, 522 of whom were in immigration detention before or at the time of the study.