Double stabbing suspect in serious condition after he was shot by police

A man who was shot by police following a double stabbing in a back garden is in a serious but stable condition, the force said.

Armed officers were called to Huyton, Merseyside, at 4.25pm on Wednesday following a report that a man in his 20s and woman in her 50s had been stabbed in the rear garden of a property on Tobruk Road.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was shot by police and taken to hospital, where he is being treated for an injury to his abdomen, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

In an update on Thursday, the force said the woman also remained in hospital where she was being treated for serious injuries to her face, back and arms and was in a stable condition.

The male stabbing victim was discharged after treatment for minor injuries, according to the force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.

Neighbour Colin Hardy, 54, said he heard “lots of screaming and shouting” as well as the sounds of gunshots.

“It went quiet for a while then the police helicopter came over and (I) could hear police telling people to get back in their houses,” he said.

“I heard what I thought was gunfire.”

Resident Kelly Tumbare, 36, said: “There were about eight police cars and lots of commotion in the street with neighbours and a very strong police presence.”

Knowsley Superintendent Karl Baldwin said the suspect and victims were believed to be known to each other and it was thought to be an “isolated incident”.

But, he said the stabbing was one of a number of incidents involving knives in the Knowsley area in recent weeks.

On May 7, a 16-year-old boy suffered a wound to his arm in an altercation involving a group of youths on electric bikes at a garage on Liverpool Road, less than a mile from the stabbing on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old girl and a boy, 15, were injured in a stabbing in Kirkby on May 2.

Mr Baldwin said: “I want to reassure residents that our officers are committed to keeping them safe and we will continue to take all reports of incidents involving weapons extremely seriously.

“This incident is a reminder of the dangers knives can bring to the heart of our communities.

“Merseyside Police is committed to tackling knife crime and bringing those prepared to carry and use knives to justice.

“We conduct stop searches, warrants and land searches all year round to take such weapons out of circulation and continue to appeal for the public’s help to tell us who is storing and carrying them.”