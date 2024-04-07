Toddler in hospital after being rescued from lake in Merseyside
Heroic officers dived in to the lake in Thatto Heath to save the youngester
A three-year-old girl is in hospital after being rescued from a lake in Merseyside.
Police officers jumped into the lake in Thatto Heath on Saturday afternoon to rescue the toddler, who is understood to have fallen into the water after leaving a nearby house.
After diving in to rescue her, officers performed CPR before paramedics and the air ambulance services arrived.
The girl was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she was treated.
The force said in a statement: “Police officers have rescued a three-year-old child who had fallen in to a lake in Thatto Heath this afternoon (Saturday, 6 April).
“Officers rescued the child from the lake near to Shirebrook Close at about 2.22pm after a report had been made at 2.11pm that a little girl had managed to get out of a house nearby.
“Officers performed CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics and the Air Ambulance.
“The child has been take to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she is being treated and her family are with her.”
