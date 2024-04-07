Toddler in hospital after being rescued from lake in Merseyside

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A three-year-old girl is in hospital after being rescued from a lake in Merseyside.

Police officers jumped into the lake in Thatto Heath on Saturday afternoon to rescue the toddler, who is understood to have fallen into the water after leaving a nearby house.

After diving in to rescue her, officers performed CPR before paramedics and the air ambulance services arrived.

The girl was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she was treated.

The force said in a statement: “Police officers have rescued a three-year-old child who had fallen in to a lake in Thatto Heath this afternoon (Saturday, 6 April).

“Officers rescued the child from the lake near to Shirebrook Close at about 2.22pm after a report had been made at 2.11pm that a little girl had managed to get out of a house nearby.

“Officers performed CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics and the Air Ambulance.

“The child has been take to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she is being treated and her family are with her.”