Police helicopter crew to face no action after chasing suspect at low altitude
The National Police Air Service (NPAS), which operates the helicopter, said the crew had upheld safety procedures
A police helicopter that swooped within metres of the ground during a chase in Merseyside will face no disciplinary action, an investigation has concluded.
The aircraft, deployed to track a suspect on a motorbike near Carr Mill Dam in St Helens on 13 August, was filmed flying so low to the ground that it disappeared behind a line of trees.
The pursuit ended with one suspect arrested for a series of offences, while a second was later detained.
Routine patrols by police air units typically maintain a minimum altitude of around 60 metres, but authorities have confirmed that helicopters are allowed to descend when supporting a pursuit or surveillance operation.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS), which operates the helicopter, said the crew carried out a “dynamic risk assessment” and followed protocol throughout the operation, after conducting an internal review.
Ch Supt Fiona Gaffney, chief operating officer for NPAS, said: “Our crew tracked the motorcyclist for over an hour, providing continuous updates to ground officers. This was a legitimate policing task in support of public safety and crime prevention.
“Once in a safe location, the crew recorded the decision to lower altitude with the intention of landing. As the motorcyclist continued to make off, the landing was discontinued and the aircraft accelerated before climbing away. This is an accepted takeoff manoeuvre.”
The officer added: “The fast-paced and unpredictable nature of vehicle pursuits can require crews to make rapid decisions to ensure public safety. We have robust procedures in place to support these decisions and safety remains our highest priority.”
Merseyside Police said the suspect was arrested on “suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, and other driving offences”.
They added that a second suspect was on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and assisting an offender.”
A spokesperson for the UK Civil Aviation Authority said it is aware of the incident, adding: “The Civil Aviation Authority will review the outcome and the processes that were followed.”
