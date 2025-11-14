Love Island star Liam Reardon makes King laugh with gym session invite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was invited to join a Love Island star in the gym while on a visit to South Wales.

Charles laughed at the offer from Liam Reardon, a reality television personality who won the 2021 series of the ITV dating programme.

The unlikely pair met while the King joined a reception at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil to celebrate his 77th birthday.

The event was attended by Welsh celebrities and TV personalities including Reardon, Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones, and TikTok creator Lewis Leigh.

Speaking to the King, Reardon said: “I’m opening a gym next week, so if you ever fancy a little session, let me know, we’ll have a little session together.”

Charles laughed and said: “I try to do my exercise… Twice a day.”

Reardon told the PA news agency: “He mentioned going to the gym… He said, ‘You’re opening a gym are you?’ I said, ‘Yeah’.

“I said, ‘Look, if you’re ever in the area again and you fancy a session, I’ll put you through your paces’… He said, ‘Oh, yeah, I’d love to’.

“I said, ‘You look fit anyway’, he said ‘I train twice a day’, I said, ‘I can tell’.”

Representatives from the King and Queen’s patronages and local businesses including Coco’s Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness, also attended the community reception.

The guests sang Happy Birthday to the King before he cut his cake, a replica of Cyfarthfa Castle made with vanilla sponge, with jam and buttercream.

The castle, built in 1825 as the residence of ironmaster William Crawshay, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

Following the celebrations, the Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School to mark Poetry Together Day.

Camilla joined pupils taking part in a guided reading programme, supported by local volunteers, and attended a school assembly where the children performed poetry.