Met Police investigated over two more child strip searches

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched investigations into two referrals involving strip searches of children by Metropolitan Police officers.

The watchdog had already received 11 cases concerning strip searches of this nature from the Met Police between June and July, relating to separate incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, according to the Met.

Another three cases involving girls known as Child Q, Child A and Child X are already under investigation by the IOPC.

It is now considering whether to look into a further three cases and has already passed another six back to the Met to be investigated by the force itself.

On Monday, the IOPC issued recommendations to the Met over safeguarding issues highlighted by these referrals, putting forward suggested immediate steps geared towards ensuring these searches are conducted in line with relevant policies.

The recommendations call for the presence of an appropriate adult while these searches are taking place and the “best interests” of the child to be a primary consideration when seeking to employ this tactic.

IOPC director general Michael Lockwood said: “We have been concerned about what we have seen in the cases referred to us, and we are acting now by making recommendations stressing that existing best practice and policies should be followed by the MPS at all times.

“Given the apparent delay in some of these cases being referred to us, we will now work with the MPS to review a sample of complaints that have not been referred to us, to establish whether the process is working as it should.

“I have also written to the National Police Chiefs’ Council to highlight these concerns and our recommendation so these can be shared with other forces.”

Mr Lockwood said he had also proposed a meeting between the IOPC and other forces to seek assurances on whether these issues go beyond the Met.

Last month, the Met was placed under special measures by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) after a series of failures and scandals. This means it is subject to “enhanced monitoring” by the police watchdog and tasked with drawing up an improvement plan.

The Met’s deputy assistant commissioner, Laurence Taylor, said: “Ensuring the safeguarding of every child who is subject to a search is an absolute priority.

“What happened to Child Q was a truly regrettable incident and we have apologised publicly to her, her family and the wider community. We understand how much concern this incident has caused and how distressed Child Q has been.

“We have been listening to the views of our communities and partners, and have already made changes as we balance the policing need for this type of search with the considerable impact it can have on young people.

“We will continue to liaise with the IOPC to discuss what more we need to do, particularly around reminding officers again of the very important requirement for an appropriate adult to be present during searches – a common theme in cases we have voluntarily referred to the IOPC, and one we must address.”