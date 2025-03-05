Met officer denies ‘grabbing teenager by throat’ after boy insulted him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Met Police officer grabbed a teenager around the throat and threw him to the ground after the boy called him a “fat arse”, a misconduct hearing has heard.

Pc Stephen Evans allegedly assaulted the then-13-year-old on November 4 2022 after a disagreement during which the boy said “have a nice life, fat arse”, the hearing was told.

Pc Evans, who is based within the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Team, has denied the allegations.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons and was referred to as Witness A, said the officer had taken him “by the throat” and “thrown” him onto his back on a concrete driveway which had hurt the back of his head.

Thom Dyke, a barrister representing the Metropolitan Police, said: “The allegation is Pc Evans reacted angrily, essentially losing his temper, grabbing Witness A around the throat with both of his hands.”

Giving evidence to the hearing in west London on Wednesday, Witness A said: “He stood over me and leant down and was yelling at me for calling him a fat arse.”

The witness said that when he was on the ground, Pc Evans poked him “hard” with his finger around four or five times.

Mr Dyke said the incident lasted around 10 minutes and resulted in “no visible injuries” to the teenager.

If the panel finds the allegations to be true, Pc Evans will be found in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

The conduct would amount to gross misconduct and could justify his dismissal, the Met Police said.

The hearing continues.