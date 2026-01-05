Forecasters warn of more heavy snow across swathes of northern Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Scotland is expected to face more heavy snow on Tuesday, after a day when hundreds of schools in the region were shut and travel was widely disrupted.

An amber warning for snow has been issued for large parts of northeast and northern Scotland from 11am until 7pm on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of 5-10cm of snow widely, and up to 15cm in places.

The areas covered by the warning include parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

A yellow warning of snow and ice is in place as far south as Perth until midnight on Tuesday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of snow and ice from the central belt south down beyond the border, until 11am on Tuesday.

Pupils enjoyed an unexpected extra day of holiday at schools in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and Aberdeenshire, and dozens in Moray were also shut.

In Aberdeen city, dozens of schools were closed for the day after opening was initially delayed until 11am.

The weather also disrupted rail travel, and the Inverness to Wick/Thurso, Inverness to Kyle, Inverness to Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Dundee lines were shut after heavy snow drifted on to the tracks.

Despite multiple snowploughs and specialist teams being deployed across the affected lines, on Monday ScotRail said most will remain shut on Tuesday while further work is carried out.

Gary Hopkirk, route programme director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “Deep snow can pose a serious risk to the railway, and when snow depth exceeds 30cm, trains can’t run safely unless fitted with snow ploughs.

“Our teams are working as hard as they can, however, in some parts the snowdrifts are forming as quickly as we’re clearing them.

“We’ll only reopen lines and return to normal operations once we’re confident it’s safe to do so. We appreciate the patience of passengers while we manage the impact of this heavy snowfall.”

Mark Ilderton, from ScotRail, said the majority of the ScotRail network remains open despite the “challenging” weather conditions.

He said: “The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been extended until Tuesday, 6 January, covering the entire country.

“Conditions can change quickly, so we’d encourage customers to plan ahead and check their journey before travelling.”

Some flights have also been disrupted.

Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports, and a number of flights to and from Sumburgh Airport in Shetland were cancelled, as were several departures from Kirkwall Airport in Orkney.

A Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) spokesman said: “Forecasted adverse weather may impact flight schedules across Scotland. Please contact your airline for the latest flight information before travelling.”

On the roads motorists faced difficult driving conditions.

The A90 was closed between Goval and Craibstone at Bogenjoss, and snow gates were closed on the A939 between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul and the B974 Bridge of Dye.

Infrastructure firm Amey said all 27 trunk routes in the south west of the country will receive “double salt treatments” at 1pm and 1am throughout most of the week, and all 15 patrol gritters will remain on the network continuously.

In the yellow alert area, forecasters predict that Grampian, the north-west Highlands and Aberdeenshire will have the most frequent snow showers on Monday, with 5-10cm likely to fall fairly widely and a few places seeing 20-30cm.

On Tuesday forecasters predict that a further 2-5cm of snow is likely to fall fairly widely, with the possibility of a further 10-15cm in some areas.

From the central belt south forecasters predict an area of “mainly light snow” with most places likely to have no more than 1-2cm.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell, of Police Scotland, said: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas.

“Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings.”

Ministers met police, local authorities, utilities companies and other bodies on Monday to discuss recovery efforts and to prepare for further snow and ice warnings.

After the meeting, First Minister John Swinney said snow across northern Scotland has had a “significant” impact, and that a “huge effort” was going into keeping transport moving and public services open.

“At present, there is still some travel disruption but trunk roads are open and rail, ferry and air services are working to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Likewise, many schools are closed today but remote learning is in place for young people while contingency plans are in place for affected health and social care services.

“There will be further snow and ice, with yellow warnings in large parts of Scotland and temperatures set to remain cold, so impacts will continue to be felt in the coming days which could include transport problems and I would encourage everyone to plan ahead, look out for each other and pay close attention to the range of weather and travel advice available.”

Mr Swinney also paid tribute to the “truly exceptional” efforts of farmers, volunteers and members of the public in helping clear roads, dig out cars and keep people safe, which he said showed “heartening” community spirit.

He added that ministers will continue to keep the situation “under review”.