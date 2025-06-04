Heavy rain and thunder could hit parts of UK this week – Met Office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Changeable weather is forecast this week, with a chance of heavy rain and thunder hitting parts of the UK, the Met Office said.

Showers will be seen across all areas of the UK at some point this week, with a continuation of cooler and “a bit breezy” weather, the forecaster said.

And on Friday night a new weather front will bring rain, which potentially could be heavy and thundery at times on Saturday, Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said.

The Met Office is keeping an eye on the weather front, which will affect the southern half of the UK where rainfall totals of between 20-30mm are likely, she said.

But next week temperatures are set to rise to just above average for the time of year.

Ms Bishop said: “The weather will be changeable for the rest of this week, with everyone likely to see some showers at some point.

“Generally, the theme is the continuation of something a bit cooler, a bit breezy at times, and a bit wet at times too.

“We are keeping an eye on a new front which looks like it will move in on Friday night, bringing rain which could be heavy, and possibly thundery at times on Saturday.

“Rainfall totals of 20-30mm are likely in places and at present, this looks like it will affect the southern half of the UK. We are keeping a close eye on this to see how it evolves over the next 24 hours or so.”

Next week, the forecast is still changeable, but temperatures will start to move towards normal by Tuesday and rise to just above average by Wednesday, the forecaster added.