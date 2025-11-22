Parts of UK to see heavy rain as cold snap comes to an end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain as the cold snap comes to an end.

Temperatures are set to return towards average, but more unsettled weather will be seen over the coming days, the Met Office said.

The colder weather this week brought snow, ice and temperatures as low as minus 12C, with day time temperatures between 3C and 6C, which is below average for the time of year, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

It forced dozens of schools to close, caused disruption on the roads and left homes without power because of snow.

It is set to warm up slightly to between 7C and 12C, but unsettled weather will be seen over the next few days, with the potential for heavy rain at times.

Ms Mitchell said: “This weekend we’ve got bands of rain crossing the country, so we will start to see snow melt away where we’ve got it, and it’s generally looking a bit more unsettled over the next few days.

“Temperatures will be closer to average, between 7C and 12C.

“In the next few days some areas will see frost overnight.

“There will be heavy rain at times but no weather warnings at the moment. It will be quite widespread rain.

“On Sunday we’ve got a band of rain crossing the country which could be heavy at times. It will be followed by scattered showers.

“Next week it’s looking a little drier on Monday and Tuesday. From the middle of the week onwards through to the end it will be quite unsettled, wet and windy, but quite a bit milder, many places will be in double figures on Thursday.”