Heatwave set to hit parts of UK this weekend as temperatures climb

Britons are set to bask in a heatwave this weekend, with some places hotter than parts of southern Europe.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to soar to 32C in the south of the UK by Saturday – and most places will reach temperatures above the heatwave threshold by the weekend.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

In London – where the threshold is 28C – temperatures could peak at 29C on Thursday and 31C on Friday, before hitting 32C on Saturday.

The hot weather will then spread further north, with Manchester and Newcastle enjoying temperatures into the late 20s by the weekend.

The Met Office said several places were expected to exceed 30C on Saturday, making them the highest temperatures of the year so far.

Tony Wisson, a deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Over the next few days, settled weather and warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise day on day.

“Temperatures will then rise further towards the end of the week as winds turn more southerly and even warmer air over continental Europe will be drawn across the UK.

“While the warmest temperatures are likely across London and the east of England, by Saturday heatwave thresholds could be reached across much of the Midlands, low-lying areas bordering the Peak District and even parts of east Wales.”

The heatwave means some parts of the country will surpass temperatures in holiday hotspots such as Lisbon in Portugal and Barcelona in Spain, which are predicted to reach 29C on Saturday, and Nice, France, where it will be 30C.

Forecasters have warned some rain is still possible in parts by the end of the week, with localised, heavy showers forecast depending on how humid it gets.

The burst of heat is expected to peak this weekend before easing early next week, with high pressure expected to move away from the UK resulting in falling temperatures.

Mr Wisson added: “Some forecast models even allow temperatures to rise into the mid-30s by Monday. While this is feasible, it is considered a lower-likelihood scenario.”

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over wildfires before the prolonged spell of hot weather and following one of the driest springs on record.

Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, said: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.

“Last month, I wrote to the chief executives of each London local authority, outlining some key measures they can take, such as to create fire breaks, and to welcome the work that councils are already undertaking.”

A drought was declared by the Environment Agency across Yorkshire last week while the North West of England entered drought status last month.