Parts of UK see rain for first time in weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK have seen rainfall for the first time in more than 30 days after an unusually dry spring.

Friday night brought downpours across most of the country – with more rain expected over the bank holiday weekend.

According to the Met Office, Leuchars in Fife went 34 days without rainfall, while people in Bradford, West Yorkshire, did not see rain for 31 days until Friday night.

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “We’ve had a very dry spell of weather recently with high pressure and charge.

“Last night we had a bout of rain through most places in the country. Most places saw around 5-10mm of rain and some northern areas had more, about 15-20mm across parts of Scotland and north west England.

“Up until May 23, the UK had only had 8.5mm of rain, which is 12% of the monthly average. At this point in the month we’d expect it to be quite a lot higher.

“Last night’s rain won’t have brought May much closer to average. That being said, we still have a week left of May and we expect to see rain every day, so by the end of the month we could be closer to the monthly average.

“Next week we will continue to have wet conditions. Most parts of the country will see rain most days. We’ve got bands of rain pushing in from the west each day, and also some scattered showers.”

There is also some drier weather around, she added, with southern England most likely to see sunnier days on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will widely be around 15-18C next week, but parts of southern England could hit 22C.

London is expected to reach 21C on Wednesday and Thursday, while areas of Scotland such as Aberdeen will only reach 14C.

Forecasters are warning that heavy winds on Saturday night into Sunday could create difficult conditions for campers over the long weekend.

There are no weather warnings in force but the winds could reach 50mph in some northern areas.

Ms Mitchell said the changeable weather will last at least a week, but there are signs of drier and more settled weather returning after the school half-term that runs until June 2.