Temperatures reach 23.4C in UK’s hottest day of the year so far

Friday has become the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures reached 23.4C in some parts of the UK, sending Britons racing to buy barbeque products.

The Met Office said it was “very warm for early April across the south”, adding that it was the warmest day since September 21 2024.

Temperatures reached 23.4C in Otterbourne, Hampshire and Wiggonholt, West Sussex on Friday afternoon.

But in Scotland and northern parts of England, the weather was much chillier on Friday, with thermometers reaching 8C in Edinburgh.

The previous hottest day of 2025 so far was on March 20 when a temperature of 21.3C was recorded in Northolt, west London.

It comes after England saw its sunniest March on record and its sixth driest March since records began in 1836, according to the Met Office.

Tesco said it had seen a surge in shoppers buying barbeque products in preparation for the sunny weather.

The retailer predicted weekend sales of one million packs of sausages, nearly one million packs of barbeque rolls, and 1.7 million packs of ice creams.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “High pressure is expected to remain dominant into next week, bringing plenty of warm sunshine across the UK by day, though often cooler for eastern coastal districts, with some chilly nights and patchy frost.

“Although temperatures are above average for the time of year, it is not usual to experience a warm spell during spring.

“The weather in the UK during spring is often calm and dry due to the Atlantic losing heat during autumn and winter, leading to less heat and moisture being transferred to the atmosphere.

“The sun is high in the sky during spring meaning temperatures can rise in the day, but stay cool at night due to the moderating effect of the ocean temperature.”