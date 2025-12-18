Met Office shares stark global temperatures warning as warming ‘surge’ continues
Scientists have repeatedly warned of the increasingly severe impacts of higher warming
Global temperatures are set to remain alarmingly high, with 2026 predicted to be the fourth consecutive year exceeding 1.4C above pre-industrial levels, according to the Met Office.
The UK's national weather service, in its annual outlook, forecasts 2026 to reach an estimated 1.46C above the 1850-1900 baseline, indicating a persistent "warming surge."
While this figure sits below the record 1.55C observed in 2024, it would still rank 2026 among the four warmest years ever recorded.
Last year, 2024, marked the first time the crucial 1.5C threshold – a key target of the Paris Agreement to avert the most severe climate impacts – was breached.
There remains a possibility that 2026 could also surpass this critical limit.
Professor Adam Scaife, who leads the team behind the Met Office’s global forecast for 2026, said: “The last three years are all likely to have exceeded 1.4C and we expect 2026 will be the fourth year in succession to do this.
“Prior to this surge, the previous global temperature had not exceeded 1.3C.”
The forecast puts the average global temperature between 1.34C and 1.58C, with 1.46C as the central estimate, above the 1850-1900 baseline before large-scale burning of fossil fuels took off.
The Met Office’s Dr Nick Dunstone, who led production of the forecast, said: “2024 saw the first temporary exceedance of 1.5C, and our forecast for 2026 suggests this is possible again.
“This highlights how rapidly we are now approaching the 1.5C Paris Agreement target.”
In the Paris climate treaty, secured in 2015, countries committed to curb global warming well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb rises to 1.5C to try to avoid the worst impacts of rising sea levels, drought, floods, heatwaves and extreme storms wrought by climate change.
Scientists have repeatedly warned of the increasingly severe impacts of higher warming, and the shrinking ability of people and nature to adapt to the changes, with every fraction of a degree making a difference in avoiding the worst effects of climate change.
But the UN has warned the world is still on track for warming of 2.8C on current policies, or around 2.3C to 2.5C if all the promised action by countries is delivered.
Earlier this year, the World Meteorological Organisation estimated that current levels of global warming, outside of temperature fluctuations between years, is 1.37C above the average for the 1850-1900 period.
