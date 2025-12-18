Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global temperatures are set to remain alarmingly high, with 2026 predicted to be the fourth consecutive year exceeding 1.4C above pre-industrial levels, according to the Met Office.

The UK's national weather service, in its annual outlook, forecasts 2026 to reach an estimated 1.46C above the 1850-1900 baseline, indicating a persistent "warming surge."

While this figure sits below the record 1.55C observed in 2024, it would still rank 2026 among the four warmest years ever recorded.

Last year, 2024, marked the first time the crucial 1.5C threshold – a key target of the Paris Agreement to avert the most severe climate impacts – was breached.

There remains a possibility that 2026 could also surpass this critical limit.

Professor Adam Scaife, who leads the team behind the Met Office’s global forecast for 2026, said: “The last three years are all likely to have exceeded 1.4C and we expect 2026 will be the fourth year in succession to do this.

“Prior to this surge, the previous global temperature had not exceeded 1.3C.”

The forecast puts the average global temperature between 1.34C and 1.58C, with 1.46C as the central estimate, above the 1850-1900 baseline before large-scale burning of fossil fuels took off.

The Met Office’s Dr Nick Dunstone, who led production of the forecast, said: “2024 saw the first temporary exceedance of 1.5C, and our forecast for 2026 suggests this is possible again.

“This highlights how rapidly we are now approaching the 1.5C Paris Agreement target.”

In the Paris climate treaty, secured in 2015, countries committed to curb global warming well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb rises to 1.5C to try to avoid the worst impacts of rising sea levels, drought, floods, heatwaves and extreme storms wrought by climate change.

Scientists have repeatedly warned of the increasingly severe impacts of higher warming, and the shrinking ability of people and nature to adapt to the changes, with every fraction of a degree making a difference in avoiding the worst effects of climate change.

But the UN has warned the world is still on track for warming of 2.8C on current policies, or around 2.3C to 2.5C if all the promised action by countries is delivered.

Earlier this year, the World Meteorological Organisation estimated that current levels of global warming, outside of temperature fluctuations between years, is 1.37C above the average for the 1850-1900 period.